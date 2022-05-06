This British Man Came Up With Hilarious Reasons Why Our 50 States Are Famous

This British Twitter user decided to post his opinions on each of the states in America based on loose associations and hilarious guesses. No googling was used in his assessment, though he did list the states alphabetically.

A few highlights include “To the best of my knowledge Alaska is famous for being in Canada” and “Arizona is famous for being where Satan vacations to get some heat.”

To be fair, many Americans are fuzzy on their geography and may assume that Alaska is just up North, somewhere vague.

And Arizonians might also agree that temperatures reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit are far from heavenly.

His guesses on midwestern states are also entertaining. He tweeted, “To the best of my knowledge Kansas is famous for The Wizard Of Oz and it’s been downhill ever since.”

Going with the Kansas theme, he followed up later with, “To the best of my knowledge Missouri is famous for having a place called Kansas City just to confuse people.”

It’s certainly true that naming an NFL team for the city has provoked its fair share of flubs and geographical conundrums.

The user also tossed in a few that only Brits, or those familiar with the English countryside, would understand.

Twitter; pictured above is one of his tweets

