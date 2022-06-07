36 Years Ago She Went Missing After Going To A Club And For Over A Week Now, Texas EquuSearch Has Been Diligently Searching For Her Remains After Her Killer Led Them To A Location

Back in 1986, Rebecca Jean Lemke Beard was 22-years-old and a mom to a 2-year-old little girl. She held a job at a local car dealership, and her loved ones called her Becky.

On March 1st, 1986 in Freeport, Texas, Becky headed out to a club. The Texas Department of Public Safety said that Becky was dressed in a white-colored long silk blouse that had a red triangle on it, blue-colored stirrup pants, and spiky heels. She also had a tiny yellow purse that she held in her hands.

After Becky walked out of the club that day, she completely vanished. Becky’s friends and family members wondered what had happened to her, and although they would get an answer 9 years later, they did not get closure.

It was in 1995 that a man by the name of Paul Gayland Taylor Jr. pleaded guilty to murdering Becky in his home.

Paul tried to direct authorities to the location where he had buried Becky’s body, but her remains were never recovered.

“It’s been 36 years and we never gave up,” Becky’s daughter wrote in a recent Facebook post. “If there was a rock unturned, we turned it and thousands more.”

“Hope and faith alone was the one thing that got us through every year, every anniversary, and every holiday.”

“Every perseverance no matter how steep the mountain, we climbed with determination and a purpose of finding my mother. It is a drive that is buried in our core.”

Facebook; pictured above is Becky

