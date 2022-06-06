A Patient That She Does Not Know Keeps Sending Gifts To Her At The Office Where She Works And It’s Making Her Uncomfortable

A woman works at the front desk of an office in the medical field. One day, a male patient came into the office, and she treated him the same way she does everyone who walks in.

She was kind and professional towards him as she directed him to the room where he would be seeing one of their doctors.

That brief interaction was the only time that she has met him, and he’s very much so a stranger to her.

After his appointment, this patient asked her coworkers for her name, which her coworkers gave to him.

When he left, he then had expensive chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to the office for her that same day.

She did not accept this gift, but one of her coworkers did on her behalf and made sure that she saw it.

A couple of days later, this patient then sent flowers to the office, and they were also for her.

Her coworkers and even her family members are so enamored by his gift-giving that they believe she should go out on a date with him, which is something that he has been requesting of her as he has sent the gifts to her office.

She has not spoken to him or replied after that one time that she directed him to the room where the doctor would be seeing him.

