Her Mom Passed Away When She Was Little, So She Thought Her Boyfriend Would Never Be Able To Meet Her, But It Turns Out Her Mom Was Actually His Teacher

Are you ready to hear one of the sweetest stories ever?

A young woman named Leah Menzies went viral on TikTok after posting a video that involves a miraculous coincidence between her boyfriend and her late mother.

The video, which has over 11 million likes, starts with Leah running to embrace her boyfriend with the words, “Me thinking my mum (who died when I was 7) will never get to meet my future boyfriend.”

The video then cuts to Leah flipping through a photo album, landing on a kindergarten class photo, with more text saying, “Only to find out she was his kindergarten teacher.” How amazing is that?

The video stole the hearts of millions, with many people wanting to know more about Leah and her boyfriend and how they came to find out that her mother was his teacher.

Thankfully, Leah and her boyfriend made a follow-up video to answer some viewer questions.

Leah and her boyfriend met in high school and have been dating for 7 months. Because Leah was so young when her mom passed away, she only knew that she was a teacher in general.

She wasn’t aware that her mother taught kindergarten. As it turns out, Leah’s mom only taught kindergarten for about a year. It just so happened to be her boyfriend’s year.

TikTok; pictured above is Leah in her video

