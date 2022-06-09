He Recently Bought A House With His Girlfriend, But Since All The Chores Have Been Dumped On Him, He Wants To Break Up Because He Feels More Like Her Dad

A 29-year-old guy has a girlfriend a year younger than him, and they have been dating for 4 years. A little over a year ago, they took a major step in their relationship and purchased a house together.

Everything started out great after they became homeowners, but then his girlfriend began stepping back from doing chores or pitching in.

His girlfriend then reached a point where she was not doing a single thing, and it really did irritate him.

9 months back, he finally addressed this elephant in the room with her, and he didn’t hold back when he told her that he was tired of having to do all the chores alone.

He does work out of their house, but he feels that his girlfriend used that as an excuse to turn him into a “housewife.”

His girlfriend’s response was to somewhat agree to help out, but she didn’t really give him a straight answer.

After their chat, she did make an effort, but in a bizarre way. For example, he would cook dinner for them, and she wouldn’t offer to assist him at all, but when he was done she would get up and put the food on plates.

Another example is when he cleaned up, she would just stand there with a garbage can in her hands.

“Obviously she went back to doing nothing and so as a test I dropped out of everything and went cold turkey,” he explained.

