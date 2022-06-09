Her Mom Fat Shamed Her Over Her Prom Dress, So She’s Going To Wear A Suit To Her Graduation Ceremony To Prevent Nasty Comments From Her Family But Her Mom Isn’t On Board

A girl is going to be graduating from her high school this week, and she goes to an all-girls school so there are no boys in her graduating class.

There is a dress code for what she has to wear to her graduation ceremony, which is formal, completely white clothing, though her teacher said they can pick between a dress that hits the floor or a suit.

She’s choosing a suit, because her mom completely fat-shamed her over her prom dress, and she wants to avoid the nasty remarks about her body from her family members.

“I think the part about body image is that I always felt a lot bigger than I am,” she explained. “I felt fat even when I was objectively skinny, and now I don’t think most people in my life consider me super fat either (size 10-12), but man I can’t shake my parents out of my head.”

All her life, she’s grown to worry about what she weighs, since her dad has fat shamed her for years on end.

Although her mom never engaged in the terrible name-calling that her dad throws at her, her mom has gone out of her way to remark on everything she eats.

At prom, which happened a couple of days ago, her mom did engage in fat shaming her though, and it was sadly over how she looked in her dress.

“When I went to prom earlier this month and the parents were there to take photos, I was in a very feminine dress (and felt very beautiful) and later my mom remarked (in a not very nice tone) that the other parents commented on my (chest) and the fat roll on my back,” she said.

So, now she’s putting on a suit for her graduation ceremony so she can avoid all of this again. Her mom is not on board with her wanting to be on stage in a suit, as she’s concerned about the opinions other people will have about her outfit.

