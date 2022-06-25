Her First Date With A Guy Lasted 12 Hours But Then He Blocked Her

A young woman recently went away on vacation, and she used a dating app while she was there.

She clearly stated on her dating profile that she was just interested in meeting guys and being friends with them; nothing more.

She ended up chatting with a guy and was excited to see that they seemed to have a connection, so she agreed to meet him in real life.

“We have a lovely romantic date at the beach,” she explained. “Time goes by without us noticing, and it’s now 5 am.”

“He proposes to watch a movie at my place so he can drop me home at the same time. We get popcorn and come back to mine.”

So they watched their movie together, before deciding to take a nap that lasted a half-hour long. When they woke up, they kept on chatting until 8 or 9 in the morning.

“We finally say our goodbyes and tell each other how it was one of the nicest dates we’ve ever been on,” she said.

They both promised one another that they would stay in contact, and after that, she hit the hay to get some serious sleep after her first date which lasted 12 hours long.

When she awoke, she tried to send him a text message, only to find that she has been blocked.

