He Fired His Girlfriend And Now She’s Taking Some Time Apart To Think About Their Relationship

A guy has a bar that he runs along with his sister and his dad, and it’s something that he’s really passionate about.

4 weeks ago one of the bartenders ended up leaving in order to pursue her education, and he has no hard feelings toward her at all, however, it meant that he needed to find someone new to take her place.

He did end up letting his girlfriend know about having to hire another bartender, and his girlfriend mentioned that she would like to have the job.

“I knew she had no experience, but, her pitch to me was, she was ready to learn, she wanted to help, and, she thought it’d be fun,” she explained.

“She made the same pitch to my dad and sister and, the understanding was that I was to make sure things went well with her. I coached her up on cleaning the bar, making drinks, the whole thing.”

“Things just went south immediately, she was coming in late (which did not go over well with other people on the staff), forgot pretty much everything I taught her about making drinks.”

Although many downsides became obvious immediately, the plus side is that his girlfriend has a great personality and his customers appreciated that.

A weekend ago, a customer came in to celebrate turning 21, and his girlfriend thought it would be a good idea to give his guy drinks on the house.

She also poured this guy shots for free, before downing 4 shots along with him instead of focusing on work.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.