A Guy She Met Through A Dating App Tried To Fat Shame Her And Here’s How She Replied

A woman on TikTok made a video explaining one of the most brutal dating app interactions we’ve ever seen.

TikTok user Sammi (@samid123420) has gained over 100,000 likes on her viral video, where she talks through a conversation with a guy she matched with on Bumble. Be warned; it’s pretty terrible.

Sammi matched with a 21-year-old guy named Josh. She started off the conversation with her go-to Bumble pickup line, “Your hand looks heavy, let me hold it for you,” with a content smiling face emoji. Pretty cute, right? Unfortunately, Josh responded with a hurtful message.

Josh wrote back to Sammi that she looks heavy.

“I get that [comment] every once in a while,” explains Sammi. “Usually, I just delete it, but today I was like, ‘No. He can’t be saying that.'”

So Sammi decided to give Josh a taste of his own medicine, responding with, “Oh I know someone who’s under six feet didn’t call me fat.”

It’s a great comeback, and in a later video where she reveals Josh’s Bumble profile, he does indicate that he is 5’11”.

Josh then hit Sammi with an insult that sounds as if it came from a middle schooler, saying, “Ever try a salad?”

TikTok; pictured above is Sammi in her video

