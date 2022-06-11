“It Was Challenging To Hear The Woman”: Officials Now Report That The Unidentified Voice Of A Victim In The 2021 Surfside Condo Collapse Was 38-Year-Old Theresa Velasquez

On June 24, 2021, Champlain Towers– a twelve-story condominium located in Surfside, Florida– shockingly collapsed.

Even after a full-fledged search and rescue effort conducted by first responders, ninety-eight people sadly still perished.

Moreover, it took authorities nearly one whole month to identify almost all of the victims. But, one voice was still left unaccounted for– until now.

During the tragedy, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officers heard a female voice calling out from beneath the rubble. Nearly one year later, the woman behind the voice has finally been identified.

It belonged to a thirty-six-year-old woman named Theresa Velasquez, according to a new report issued by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Velasquez was a successful Live Nation music executive living in Los Angeles who happened to be at Champlain Towers South for a visit with her parents.

While the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team attempted to clear the rubble and recover victims, some rescuers heard a faint voice stuck beneath the debris.

The report stated that it was “challenging to hear the woman because of the distance.” However, they believe Velasquez was attempting to communicate that she was pinned between a wall and a mattress beneath the wreckage.

Instagram; pictured above is Theresa Velasquez

