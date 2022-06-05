Snapchat Co-Founder Evan Spiegel And His Wife, Model Miranda Kerr, Covered The Debts Of This Los Angeles Graduating Class

Evan Spiegel, the co-founder of Snapchat, has not only given us one of the most widely loved social media platforms. Now, he and his wife, Miranda Kerr, have also given back to the next generation of creatives.

Graduating students from the Otis College of Art and Design, a non-profit institution located in Los Angeles, California, received an enormous surprise during their 2022 commencement ceremony.

Through the Spiegel Family Fund, the couple donated “the largest single gift in the history of Otis College,” according to a press release.

This significant donation will cover all outstanding debt for the graduating class of 2022.

The surprise was unveiled during the ceremony. Afterward, Spiegel and Kerr were both awarded honorary degrees in front of the students and their families.

Kerr was recognized for her work as the CEO of the beauty brand KORA Organics, while Spiegel was recognized for his instrumental role in forming Snapchat.

Not to mention, Spiegel also enrolled in courses at Otis during his time in high school. So, the college has held a special place in his heart.

Following graduation day, every single graduating student received a letter detailing “how this generous gift will help them pay back their educational loans,” the college said.

Charles Hirschhorn, the President of Otis College of Art and Design, described how the entire school is filled with gratitude following the record-breaking donation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.