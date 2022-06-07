His Girlfriend Went To Prom And Wound Up Kissing Her Ex-Boyfriend

A guy has a girlfriend who is in high school and they’re dating over long distance currently. Now, before his girlfriend started dating him, she was with a guy who goes to the same school as her.

His girlfriend still is close to her ex, as they were good friends prior to when he began dating her.

Friday night was his girlfriend’s prom, and her ex-boyfriend went to prom as well. While there, his girlfriend did a few questionable things.

“They slow danced together (which I’m not too bothered by) but when they were in a photo booth he went ahead and kissed her,” he explained.

His girlfriend claims that she didn’t initiate the kiss or condone it, and she also claims that she did not like that her ex-boyfriend kissed her at prom.

Regardless of how she says she feels, he can tell that she’s not acting like herself after the kiss happened though.

The night after prom, he did chat with his girlfriend about what had gone down, and she revealed to him that she really does miss her ex-boyfriend.

She also mentioned to him that “she can’t stop looking at the pictures” that were taken of them at prom.

“I said I understand that but you have to move on,” he said. “What he did was uncalled for, and clearly shows he wants to be more than friends.”

