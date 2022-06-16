This Boxer Named Ducky Got Bit By A Poisonous Snake And Thankfully Survived

On June 6th, 2022, Roxanne Raven Rife would face a gut-wrenching situation that would ultimately leave her rushing her beloved special companion to the emergency room.

Located in Pennsylvania, Ducky the Boxer was bit by a venomous snake, which is thought to be a Rattlesnake or Copperhead.

Immediately upon his arrival at the Veterinary Emergency Services, Ducky was hooked up to an IV with fluids and given antibiotics such as antivenin, antibiotics, and pain medication.

Luckily, Ducky was released the very next day on June 7th. His leg is three times bigger than it was before the Antivenin.

However, once he got home, his health quickly declined, and Ducky was then rushed to the emergency room with a high fever, no appetite, and trouble breathing, with zero ability to open his eyes and stand.

Ducky would collapse as you would help him stand up. The infected area was now gushing blood and puss from the puncture wound.

On June 8th, the Boxer was transferred to Penn Vet, where he was in the emergency room until June 9th, when they moved him into the surgical department.

Due to the extent of the wound, many tests such as X-rays and ultrasounds were performed to ensure the poor up did not have sepsis in his joints.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Ducky

