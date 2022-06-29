This Small Town Barista Went Viral On TikTok For Sharing A Story About A Nightmare Customer

Dean Redmond (@deanredmonds) is a 21-year-old barista and restaurant employee who is gaining traction on TikTok for all of his crazy customer stories.

Dean embeds the words “true story” into most of his videos, and this particular story about an irritating customer went viral with over 65,000 likes.

Dean works at a coffee shop in a small town that is down the road from a popular Starbucks.

Recently, that Starbucks shut down so a lot of customers have started making their way over to Dean’s shop for their daily coffee orders.

“Anyone who works at Dunkin’ or Starbucks has my sincerest apologies,” says Dean. “We’ve been getting all of your crazy regulars since the place down the road is closed.”

Dean then starts describing a rude woman that came “barreling through” the shop doors and greeted him by noting how she was frustrated about the Starbucks being closed.

Despite her rotten attitude, Dean did his best to greet the woman with a smile and take her order. The customer ordered an iced, caramel nitro cold brew with coconut milk.

Dean tried politely explaining to the woman that, unlike Starbucks, his small coffee shop does not sell nitro cold brew or coconut milk.

TikTok; pictured above is Dean

