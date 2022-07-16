Airbnb’s Newly Announced $10 Million OMG! Fund Will Award 100 Applicants With $100K To Make Their Out-Of-This World Rental Property Ideas A Reality

Have you always dreamed of renting out an Airbnb but did not have the seed money? If so, now is your opportunity– and for virtually no money down.

Airbnb recently announced their $10 million OMG! Fund which aims to help people take their wildly creative rental property ideas from a dream to reality.

“Whether it is the next boot, UFO House, or a six-ton potato, the first-of-its-size $10 million OMG! Fund is seeking ideas from existing and aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers from around the globe,” the company shared on its website.

That’s right, all you have to do is pitch a completely original and out-of-this-world idea to the company.

Afterward, the fund will help finance one hundred submissions– giving each applicant a one hundred thousand dollar stipend to make their vision possible.

An expert panel of judges will review each idea and judge it in four different categories– originality, how feasible it is, the kind of experience your space will provide guests, and environmental sustainability.

The concept of the OMG! Fund was sparked over the last two years as travelers across the nation have increasingly sought out unique properties.

A new category– known as OMG!– was even added to the rental platform’s website in order to help users more quickly filter and identify these special listings.

Plus, these crazy spaces are huge moneymakers. For example, Kristie Wolfe– who transformed a six-ton prop potato into an Airbnb– went from making thirteen dollars an hour to generating over two hundred thousand dollars of income in less than three years.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.