Want The Old Money Fashion Aesthetic? This TikTok Account Has Got You Covered

The “old money” aesthetic has been fascinating people women throughout the TikTok community.

The term “old money” refers to people who come from wealthy families and inherit that financial freedom or status. And the idea of “old” versus “new” money is very different.

New money typically refers to modern means of getting rich, such as stardom, tech, and social media.

And, stereotypically, “new money” runs with younger crowds on the West Coast. Think of influencers, rappers, and the like.

Old money, on the other hand, is viewed by the public as being “classier.” New England Hampton’s outings, vineyards, and trips to Bergdorf Goodman all fall into this “sophisticated” view of wealth.

And even though you cannot exactly have “old money” without actually coming from it, many people are striving to look the part– particularly fashion and style-wise.

One brand new TikTok account has even gained almost thirty thousand followers for simply sharing “old money glow-up tips.” In other words, how to fit in without coughing up the cash.

The first tip the creator, Vanni, shared was to grow your hair out. But, more importantly, take care of it using things like serums and hair masks.

Think of Blair Waldorf’s thick and shiny locks in Gossip Girl.

