Do You Want To Travel The World But Are Scared Of Doing It Alone? Here Is How To Get Comfortable With Solo Travel

Are you itching to travel the world? The idea of buying a one-way ticket and bouncing around from country to country is a bucket list goal for many.

But, it can be intimidating for women in particular– especially if they do not have a companion to travel with.

Nonetheless, one woman named Ashton Elizabeth has been solo traveling the world for over two months now.

And she did what most people dream of– Ashton sold everything and has hit countless European countries, including Ireland, Germany, England, Italy, and more.

Ashton began vlogging and sharing her travels with the world via her TikTok account, @Ashton_on_adventure.

Her videos have wowed viewers, collectively gaining over one hundred and ten thousand likes and spurring tons of questions.

Most frequently, women worldwide have asked Ashton how she became comfortable traveling completely alone. For this, the TikToker created a video in which she shared priceless advice.

Ashton first suggests that women get accustomed to being alone in the comfort of their own hometowns.

TikTok; pictured above is Ashton

