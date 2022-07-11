He Kept Seeing A Girl Even Though He Wasn’t Physically Attracted To Her, And She Feels That He Led Her On Since He Ended Things

A 28-year-old guy met a girl the same age as him through a dating app. He invited her out on a first date so they could meet, and as soon as he saw her, he quickly realized that she was much heavier than in the photos she shared online.

He is really into his fitness and he works out a couple of times every week in addition to eating healthy, and that’s also important to him that his partner is the same way.

Over the course of their first date, they were chatting about several topics and she actually addressed her weight.

She told him that she had been on a medication that caused her to gain 80 pounds, yet she was doing something about it.

“She said she missed her old body and she was working on it and this far lost 30 pounds so she’s 50 pounds away from her goal weight,” he explained.

“I figured that since she’s working on it then maybe I’ll keep seeing her because if she’s fixing the issue then there’s no need to complain about it. Why focus on a problem if the solution is in progress?”

“We kept seeing each other for a month and the vibes were perfect. She was kind, honest, put in effort and we talked all day every day and would go on dates 2 times a week and just cuddle some days.”

The more time that he did end up spending with her though, the more he realized he had zero attraction to her physically.

She really was incredible, and everything he was hoping to find…except for her body. As he kept on seeing her, she did stop taking the medication that she had been on, so she did lose a bit of weight, but it wasn’t enough.

