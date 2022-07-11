His Au Pair Said That His Wife Is Acting Possessive Of Her And Exhibiting Some Strange Behaviors, And He’s Not Sure If He Should Believe This

A 39-year-old man is currently married to his 38-year-old wife, Amy, and together they have a child.

Recently, they got an au pair named Prairie, and his wife instantly became “attached at the hip” to their au pair.

From the get-go he was concerned about Amy and Prairie; their relationship was creepy and strange and not something he felt alright with.

He didn’t understand why they both seemed so into one another. He then came across photos of Prairie that Prairie sent on accident to Amy, and his wife felt the need to save them.

A couple of days ago, Prairie approached him in tears when they were both home alone and Amy was out, and what Prairie had to say was certainly interesting.

“She confessed that while she would consider her “both a lovely boss and friend” my wife has been making her feel awful at times by being, in her words, controlling and ‘possessive’ of her,” he explained.

“Examples she gave when I asked her to elaborate were Amy trying to control her dress and makeup (on an off day Prairie went on a date, this is when she says my wife implied she looked “easy”), Amy apparently making her turn on her phone location (?) on off days so she knows where she is, calling her on off days when she’s with other people, demanding her to come home and spend time with her because she feels lonely (usually calling her from the bathroom while I’m either in my study or bed)…”

Prairie kept giving him examples of things Amy had done that made her wildly uncomfortable, such as Amy questioning Prairie about her intimate life.

Amy had also made Prairie go shopping with her for items of clothing that Prairie did not feel comfortable wearing.

