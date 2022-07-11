Her Tub Was Trashed And It Even Looked Like Someone Slept In Her Bed After People Came In To Look At Buying Her House

TikTok user @fortdefiance usually posts videos about her farm and her interactions with her cute animals.

But this time, she decided to post something a little different, and the audience who usually views her content went from “aww” to shock.

In her first video, the creator gave out an awkward smile while demonstrating her properties were being moved and used casually by strangers after showing the house.

The creator stated she had an agent present in her house, and after she returned, she found out there were water lines on the bathroom floor, and her bathtub was filthy, possibly covered with muddy footprints.

“Just got back to my house after a showing,” she said in the video. “Walk into the bathroom, and there’s a spot on the floor.”

“I know I just cleaned this. Somebody got in the tub, which I painstakingly scrubbed, vacuumed, and whipped for like, 25 minutes.”

She then continued to show her audience other rooms, and it was clear that someone had been in her bed while she noticed that the covers had been disturbed, and a bench attached to one bed had also been separated.

The creator seemed to see the funny side of the situation while bursting into laughter. “Hope you guys had fun!” was the last sentence of her first video.

TikTok; pictured above is TikToker @fortdefiance in one of her videos

