In 2013, A 19-Year-Old College Student Mysteriously Disappeared And Was Found Dead In The Desert Two Months Later, Yet Her Case Remains Cold Today.

Nineteen-year-old Adrienne Celeste Salinas was an aspiring journalist attending GateWay Community College in Maricopa County, Arizona, back in 2013.

She had a boyfriend named Francisco and was known by her father, Rick, for her intelligence and unwavering motivation.

While attending college, Adrienne also met and became close with her two roommates– Shainey and Rebecca. And on June 14, 2013, the three roommates decided to host a birthday party at their apartment.

Later that night, Adrienne and Francisco reportedly got into a heated argument and left the apartment together.

They traveled to Francisco’s home, where they continued to quarrel. Then, Adrienne decided she wanted to leave and go home at about 3:00 a.m.

Francisco claimed that he insisted on driving Adrienne home, and they continued to bicker in the car.

Eventually, Adrienne allegedly exited her boyfriend’s car at a stoplight to walk the rest of the way home. Francisco then contacted Adrienne’s roommates to alert them that she was traveling alone and should be arriving shortly.

After arriving back at the party safely around 3:40 a.m., Adrienne saw that the birthday festivities were still going on.

FBI; pictured above is Adrienne

