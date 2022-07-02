It’s Official: Airbnb Has Banned Parties From Happening In Their Rentals

As of June 28th, 2022, Airbnb, a company that developed in 2007, has officially put an end to parties and events in all listings globally.

This measure was put in place as a temporary ban back in August of 2020. However, with the pandemic and massive amounts of bars and restaurants closing, people began to bring the party to their rental homes instead.

“Historically, we allowed Hosts to use their best judgment and authorize parties when appropriate for their home and neighborhood,” said Airbnb in a statement.

The temporary ban proved to be effective, which is why the company chose to codify the plan into its policy.

Labeled as “chronic house parties, rental properties all over the globe have become neighborhood nuisances.

“When the pandemic hit, as many bars and clubs closed or restricted their occupancy, we began to see some people taking partying behavior to rented homes, including through Airbnb,” Airbnb’s statement continued.

“This was concerning to us due to both the disruptive nature of unauthorized parties and the risk of such gatherings spreading the virus.”

“As such, we announced the party ban to our community as being “in the best interest of public health.”

Airbnb believes there is a direct correlation between the temporary ban placed back in 2020 where there has been a 44% drop in party complaints.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.