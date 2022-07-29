This 77-Year-Old Man Goes Around His Neighborhood Picking Up Approximately 15 Pounds Of Litter Every Week

It’s no secret that climate change has become an urgent topic being discussed by people all around the world right now.

People at home are constantly searching for small ways to help take care of our planet and doing their part in recycling, reducing waste, etc.

One man in Plymouth, Minnesota, is going above and beyond to help our environment. Every week, 77-year-old Doug Eichten makes it his mission to collect at least 15 pounds of litter from a busy road in his neighborhood.

Residents can see Doug using his Nifty Nabber to pick up everything he can find.

This includes bottles, cigarette boxes, fast food containers, and even the occasional dirty diaper he finds while walking down the two-mile stretch of Bass Road.

Although his goal is to pick up at least 15 pounds of trash, he’s often able to pick up more than that.

“Nothing surprises me with this trash thing anymore. The volume of it continues to be unbelievable,” Doug told CBS Minnesota.

Doug has been picking up trash and litter at least six days a week over the last five years. Doug doesn’t do his daily cleanup for looks.

He does it to try and preserve local wildlife, as well as the overall well-being of our planet.

