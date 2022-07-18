This Teacher Opened Up About Educators’ Salary Realities And Shared Her Side-Hustle Recommendations

Over 3.3 million full-time and part-time teachers in the United States public education system work to educate and nourish our next generations.

Yet, according to Salary.com, the nationwide average entry-level teaching salary is only forty-one thousand dollars.

Not only is this salary level hard to personally support oneself with, but teachers often have to foot the bill for other classroom-related expenses.

So, unfortunately, teachers are seriously struggling. And a 2021 study conducted by EdSource revealed that eighty-two percent of teachers had been forced to take on multiple jobs at once just to make ends meet.

One teacher named Lexie Firment is a part of that statistic. She recently took to TikTok to share her experiences as a teacher with numerous side hustles just to pay the bills, and the TikTok community has widely related to her story.

On June 16, Lexie shared her “teacher to service pipeline story” with her follower base.

“Today, two tables did not tip me, and I have one thousand and six hundred dollars in rent due in fifteen days. I cried mid-shift today. I can’t wait to play restaurant and broke teacher again tomorrow,” she wrote in one video.

People across the nation identified with her struggle, and the TikTok gained over one hundred and fifty thousand likes.

TikTok; pictured above is Lexie in one of her videos

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.