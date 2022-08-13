A Mom Tragically Died In Her Sleep While Flying To The U.K. With Her Husband And Two Children

On August 5, Helen Rhodes– a forty-six-year-old wife and mother of two– tragically passed away in her sleep on a flight from Hong Kong to the U.K.

Helen had lived in Hong Kong for fifteen years, and that Friday, she and her family were embarking on a new chapter back in the U.K.

“Helen was excited and nervous about the move but looked forward to seeing her family back home in the U.K.,” detailed a GoFundMe campaign that has since been created in Helen’s honor.

“She had not seen her family or aging parents since the pandemic began, but, sadly, she never got to see them again.”

Instead, Helen was found unresponsive after falling asleep in her airplane seat, and relentless attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

She had been traveling with her husband, Simon, and their two children, Nathan and Emma.

“This all unfolded in front of her children. For the remaining eight hours of the flight, Helen laid in a breathless sleep in her seat,” the GoFundMe campaign continued.

Following a landing in Germany, Helen was also forced to remain in Frankfurt while Simon and the children finished their travels to the U.K.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Helen

