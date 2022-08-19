Jonah Hill Announced The Release Of A New Docufilm About His Mental Health Struggles, And Also Shared That He Will Be Taking A Step Back From Film Promotion Due To Anxiety Attacks

Over the years, fans around the globe have come to know and associate Jonah Hill with the boisterous, hilarious, and unapologetically-himself film characters that the star typically portrays.

So, it may be shocking to learn that the actor himself has actually struggled with severe anxiety for nearly two decades.

In 2004, Jonah made his film debut after being cast in I Heart Huckabees. And since then, he has gone on to star in countless box office hits, including Superbad (2007), The Hangover (2009), Moneyball (2011), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and Don’t Look Up (2021).

But now, after nearly twenty years of constant attention in public media, Jonah has opened up about his mental health struggles and will be releasing a new documentary he shot in secret entitled Stutz.

The name Stutz was aptly inspired by Jonah’s therapist and will feature candid commentary about mental health in general and his own experiences with progressive anxiety attacks throughout his Hollywood career.

However, in the spirit of preserving his mental health, Jonah has also decided to no longer promote Stutz or any future films via press tours.

And in a letter to Deadline, he described why.

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I have learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” Jonah began.

