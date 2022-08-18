She Found Her Friend’s Husband On Two Dating Apps And Told Her, But Then Her Friend Called Her Disrespectful And Cut Her Off

A twenty-six-year-old woman recently moved to a new city by herself and has been trying to meet some new people.

She did meet a married couple– the wife is thirty-two, and the husband is thirty-four years old– and she has become great friends with them over the last year.

But, one night, when she was swiping through Tinder, she came across a horrifying discovery– her friend’s husband had an active profile on the dating app.

She believes that her friend’s husband is “average looking,” so she did not think someone would be using his photos for a fake profile. Plus, the location of the Tinder profile was less than one kilometer away.

So, she decided to take a screenshot of the husband’s profile and send it to a different friend for advice.

To her surprise, though, a bunch of their mutual friends already knew about the Tinder profile.

Moreover, the husband also had another profile on an app that required users to enter credit card information.

And after learning about this, she knew she had to do something. After all, she did not want her friend to be left in the dark if her husband was cheating. But, she decided to first message the husband in order to avoid any awkwardness.

“Hey, I am going to be straightforward with you. I found your profile on some dating apps and want to clarify if your wife knows about this? I know it’s none of my business, but I love your wife to bits, and I would not be a good friend if I just let this go,” the text began.

