This 15-Year-Old Girl’s Dad Is Taking His Girlfriend And His Girlfriend’s Kids On An Exotic Family Vacation But She’s Not Invited To Go With Them

A 15-year-old girl’s parents are not together, and she lives in her mom’s house. Although she does not live with her dad, she has forever been really close to him, and they have had a wonderful relationship over the years.

All of this sadly changed, though, when her dad began dating a woman three years ago that she really dislikes.

Her dad’s new girlfriend has 2 children; a 7-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, and she also hates these kids.

Even though she admits that she hates them all, she has always gone out of her way to be polite to all of them so as to not impact her dad’s life.

Her dad has already broken up with his girlfriend multiple times, only to go right back to her. The last time that her dad dumped his girlfriend, it was because he confronted his girlfriend over excluding her from everything and not trying to be nice to her at all.

Around a month ago, she learned that her dad was back with his girlfriend, and he had gone to a festival with her and her kids without telling her.

She found all of this out on social media, and she felt hurt that her dad took his girlfriend’s kids out but never asked her to go with them.

It was awful to be kept out of the loop on that, but it gets worse.

“Last week, my dad told me that he would be joining his girlfriend, her kids, and a few other families they know on a vacation to Egypt,” she explained.

