Her Mom Suggested She Change Her Diet To Help Her Twin Sister, And She Said No

This twenty-two-year-old woman has a twin sister, and they both recently passed a huge milestone– graduating from college.

But, instead of celebrating, she has been bogged down with a lot of medical issues– both hers and her sisters.

For context, she has been suffering with her mental health and actually just finished a pretty intensive treatment program for a restrictive eating disorder.

At the same time, though, her twin sister has been going through a myriad of physical health problems. Apparently, her family recently found out that her twin has had a serious medical issue for several years now.

However, the issue went undetected, and now that it has been diagnosed, her twin will have to undergo surgery.

On top of that, her twin also met with a doctor who ultimately said that going on a keto and low-carb diet while eating less sugar and less processed foods would be beneficial for the condition.

So, why is this her problem, you might ask? Well, apparently, her mother thought it was a good idea to try and impose the same new diet on her– even though she literally just got out of eating disorder treatment.

“My mom said that I need to be aware of how much of an influence I am on my sister, and how the considerate thing to do would be to also alter my eating habits to be a better influence and make it easier on her,” she recalled.

So, understandably, she laughed out loud after hearing her mother’s suggestion and was honest about just how ridiculous it sounded. But, her mother did not take her response well at all.

