He’s Refusing To Help Pay For His Daughter’s College Tuition Until She Tries To Form A Bond With His New Wife And Son

This thirty-eight-year-old man has a nineteen-year-old daughter named Ariel with his ex-wife, Lauren.

But he and Lauren welcomed Ariel into the world when they were way too young. They ended up moving into Lauren’s family home, and he was forced to work multiple jobs just to make ends meet.

And even though the pair did remain best friends throughout it all, he eventually learned that Lauren had been unfaithful when Ariel was two years old.

“Lauren’s friend, Tori, told me that Lauren had been messaging guys. And, when they went out, she would give out her number. I checked Lauren’s phone and found it– so I asked for a divorce,” he recalled.

Lauren did not want to separate, though, and pushed for reconciliation. So, once he refused and got split custody of Ariel in the divorce, Lauren apparently made his life a living hell.

She would badmouth him, miss Ariel’s pick-up times, and make decisions without ever consulting him. Lauren’s father even offered him money to relinquish custody of Ariel, but he told him off and refused.

Eventually, when Ariel was six, he also got remarried to his current wife, Tori. He already knew Tori during his first marriage, and she was apparently his rock throughout the divorce.

But, he and Tori did not begin dating until two years later. Regardless, though, Lauren used his relationship as fuel to warp Ariel against him, his new wife, and their new son.

“Ariel just excludes them. Whenever she spends the night, she will just talk to me or go to her room if my family is around. Our son walks to the basement if she comes over. It hurts me a lot,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.