She Was Demoted From Maid Of Honor Because She Would Not Pay For The Bridesmaid Dresses, So She Skipped Her Best Friend’s Wedding Altogether

This woman’s best friend got engaged and asked her to be the maid of honor. So, naturally, she said yes!

And afterward, she put aside a decent chunk of change, about three thousand dollars, to allocate toward her maid of honor expenses.

“Honestly, I was hoping I would not have to spend this much, but it was just to be safe,” she said.

Since then, though, she has put a ton of money into the wedding. She has purchased wedding attire– including shoes, jewelry, and accessories– as well as games, food, and decorations for both her bridal shower and bachelorette party.

Plus, on top of all of that, she also had to foot the bill for her travel expenses, hotel room, hair, and makeup for the wedding.

All of these expenses put her way over budget– and she was already struggling financially in the first place.

She tried to make this clear to her best friend, too, but she did not really listen or apparently care.

And most recently, her best friend finally picked out the bridesmaid dresses. Despite her absolutely loving the dress and thinking it’s beautiful, though, she just cannot afford it.

“I hated the price. An average bridesmaid dress costs one hundred and fifty to two hundred dollars. These were four hundred and fifty dollars each,” she recalled.

