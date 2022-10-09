Her Ex-Husband Asked If He Could Spent The Night At Her House To Say Goodbye To Their Cat, And She Said Absolutely Not

A 35-year-old woman got divorced from her 37-year-old ex-husband one year ago. They were together for a total of 15 years. When they split up, they had a couple of pets together; a cat and 2 dogs.

Their cat belonged to her ex-husband well before she was even in his life, and the cat is currently 27-years-old.

After their divorce, her ex-husband moved out of their place, and although he was supposed to have taken their cat along with him, he chose not to at the last minute.

Her ex-husband ended up saying that he thought moving this cat would be far too upsetting to her due to her age.

“In reality, he likes to travel, and I don’t think he wanted the responsibility of a cat who needs medicine 4x a day,” she explained.

“However, he has sent food for her consistently over the last year; and paid a large emergency vet bill without being asked.”

Their cat is sadly sick and needs to be put to sleep. She phoned up her ex-husband to ask if he would like to be there when she takes their cat to the vet, but he said no.

She wasn’t upset by that at all and figured it was the end of their discussion about their cat.

“Later, he texted me saying that he’d like to spend the night with her to say goodbye and that he would put me up in a hotel so he could stay at my house with the cat to say his goodbyes,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.