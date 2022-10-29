If You Love Anne Hathaway, You’re About To Love Her Even More When You Hear About Why She’s Pickier On Accepting Roles Right Now

If you love the actress Anne Hathaway, it’s probably because of her sweet, wholesome personality coupled with her iconic roles in movies like The Princess Diaries (2001), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), and Ocean’s 8 (2018).

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 12, 1982. Her mother was a former actress, and it was through her that Anne was inspired to pursue acting at the young age of six. However, her parents weren’t exactly supportive of her passion.

In high school, she participated in many plays, and in 1993, she became the first teenager to ever be enrolled in Barrow Group Theater Company’s acting program.

Anne rose to fame when she landed the role of Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries. She almost didn’t get to be the beloved and quirky Mia that we know and love today, but the film director was swayed by his granddaughters, who said Anne had the best princess hair.

For a while, Anne stuck to princesses and family-friendly films until she wound up starring in The Devil Wears Prada.

From there, she pivoted into more adult romantic comedies and acquired a long list of films and awards for her performances.

She’s a lot pickier on which roles she’ll accept now because of her kids. Anne has two kids with her husband, Adam Shulman, Jonathan, six, and Jack, a two-year-old.

“I have to say, the ‘kids’ thing has been the biggest shift,” said Anne in a recent interview where she appeared on The Jess Cagle Show.

Instagram; pictured above is Anne

