She Hasn’t Even Graduated From College Yet, But She’s Already Slashing The Stigma Surrounding Women In Sports Broadcasting

If you were asked to name some of the most influential sports broadcasters in history, who would you think of first?

Perhaps Cris Collinsworth, the former NFL wide receiver who has been broadcasting since 1989, or Mike Breen, legendary NBA play-by-play announcer and longtime broadcaster for the New York Knicks.

And if you are a diehard baseball fan, John Sterling– the revered radio announcer for the New York Yankees– might immediately come to mind.

The sad reality, though, is that whoever just popped into your head is probably not a woman. And that’s a massive problem.

Broadcasters such as Erin Andrews, Cari Champion, and Josina Anderson are breaking down the barriers to entry for women in sports journalism every day. However, men are still dominating this work sector.

According to Zippia, only sixteen and a half percent of sports broadcasters are women. Plus, women sportscasters only earn ninety-three cents for each dollar that their male counterparts take home.

This disparity is not due to a difference in ability, though. Instead, it stems from the belief that women are unable to understand and effectively communicate the ins and out’s of sports games and stats– which is just plain wrong.

And one student journalist named Emmy Raine Curtis is proving that to aspiring young sportscasters around the world.

TikTok; pictured above is Emmy in one of her videos

