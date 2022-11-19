Check Out This $87 Million Dollar Mansion For Sale In Beverly Hills That Totally Throws Off Bridgerton Vibes

Some of my favorite movies have been set in grand estates with sprawling meadows and grounds that are absolutely breathtaking.

One of my favorites is Mr. Darcy’s estate Pemberly from the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film. From the striking staircase to the expanding picturesque grounds to even the room with all the statues in it: every room that gets shown is even more eye-catching than the last.

Now imagine that there’s a house pretty close to that in California. This mansion is 21,800 square feet and has 14 bathrooms and 8 bedrooms. Like, what? Just the aerial view of the house is massive.

The pools, tennis court, and the border of trees on the hilltop it sits on make it look like a fortress readily defended. It’s the kind of house you can see Bridgerton being shot at.

“Poised high atop a promontory, this palatial European Estate boasts jaw-dropping 360-degree views of all of Los Angeles,” the listing from Zillow reads.

“Rich in privacy behind gates and up the long tree-lined driveway, this fortress of unparalleled magnitude is revealed. Situated in a world of its own overlooking the stunning gardens and city, this home is the epitome of royal living in the most sought-after city in the country.”

“A world of its own” definitely describes this “house.” I can’t imagine any type of world where a house cost 87 million dollars. I can’t even begin to quantify how much money that is.

“High ceilings, ornate details, and grand-scale rooms are showcased beyond the luxurious foyer and Imperial Staircase through the industrial chef’s kitchen with an adjacent light and bright breakfast room, a formal dining room with double doors made with Venetian stained glass windows, an impressive living room with a gorgeous bar and fireplace, a billiards room, and formal sitting room,” the listing continued.

theMLS.com; pictured above is a view of the home’s exterior

