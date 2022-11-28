He Just Informed His Girlfriend That He Honestly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Be The Sugar Daddy Of Her Dreams

A 27-year-old guy has a 23-year-old girlfriend that he says is pretty stunning. His girlfriend’s friends are also super gorgeous too, and they’re the kind of girls who love to party it up with rich guys they run into.

He has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for several years now, but he just doesn’t have the kind of cash that these guys have.

“I make a decent living, but I’m not NBA rich,” he explained. “I don’t have a trust fund. I’m not a tech millionaire. I just make a very good salary and bonuses. Enough to have paid off a good portion of my house and to have graduated without debt.”

His plan is to be able to retire on the early side so he can live a full, leisurely life. The money he does have is all invested or saved up so he can achieve this.

That’s not to say, though, that he doesn’t spend any money at all; in fact, he’s taking his girlfriend on an all-inclusive vacation to Jamaica to celebrate New Year’s.

Despite him doing what he can to treat his girlfriend, she’s really envious of her friends and what they get.

Her friends are constantly bombarded with luxurious presents, and they also get wined and dined constantly.

He’s positive that his girlfriend loves him, and they have discussed their futures together, but his girlfriend just can’t stop talking about all of the amazing gifts her friends get from the rich guys they spend time with.

“I finally snapped and said that I could not afford to be a sugar daddy,” he said. “She said her friends aren’t like that. So I pointed out that they literally do not make enough money to support the lifestyles they have.”

