Her Boyfriend’s Been Using Her Expensive Bath Products, So She Decided To Force Him To Pay For Them Even Though He Clearly Cannot Afford It

A 24-year-old girl has been in a relationship with her 29-year-old boyfriend for a little less than 2 years, and they moved in together 6 months ago.

She currently has a job that pays her really well in a high-demand industry, while her boyfriend is trying to find a Ph.D. position in an incredibly specific field that does not have a lot of opportunities at all.

While her boyfriend works to secure a position, he works at a part-time job delivering medications while also volunteering at a college.

She is well aware that she will be outearning her boyfriend for quite some time, and when they decided to move in with one another, they made a deal to put 50% of their salaries into a joint account that they could use for groceries or rent.

Then, they took the remaining half of their salaries and put the money in separate personal bank accounts.

“Since I make thrice as much as him, I have more ‘fun money,’ but it also means I’m contributing a lot more to our joint account,” she explained.

“One thing I like to treat myself with is body bath products from this really expensive brand. I pay for them using my personal account and buy less expensive products for my boyfriend using our joint account.”

“Recently, I started smelling these products on my bf (they have a strong, distinct smell), so I asked him if he used them. He said he only uses them a few times a month, so I let it go, as that’s fine. However, I started smelling them on him all the time and also realized I’m running out way quicker than usual.”

She again spoke to her boyfriend about this, and he finally confessed that, yes, he was using her bath products.

