Her Father-In-Law Tried To Give Her A Necklace That’s A Family Heirloom, And She Said She Couldn’t Accept It Because Of The Drama It Would Cause With Her Best Friend

A woman is currently married to her husband, and in his family, they have a tradition of passing down a necklace that’s a family heirloom.

The necklace is supposed to go to the wife of the oldest son in the family after she gives birth to their very first child.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that her husband is the only biological son that his dad has, though he also has a stepbrother who is older than him, whom his dad ended up adopting.

Her husband’s brother was adopted by their dad at the age of 11, and her husband’s brother does not have a biological father that is part of his life.

Her husband’s brother also calls her father-in-law “dad.”

“In the last few years, there’s been tension between my husband and his stepbrother, mostly because his grandfather has pulled rank to make sure my husband gets his “birthright,” she explained.

“It’s made things awkward for me as his stepbrother is married to my best friend. My best friend gave birth to their first child 7 months ago, and there’s been non-stop drama over the necklace as technically it should’ve gone to her, and it was supposed to until everybody found out I was pregnant too.”

“The drama has hurt my relationship with my best friend, which is partly why I rejected the necklace when my father-in-law tried to give it to me.”

When she declined to accept the necklace, her husband was instantly upset with her for saying no.

