His Brother Tried To Criticize How He Parents His Foster Son, So He Called His Brother A Deadbeat Dad

This thirty-eight-year-old man is currently single but has a foster son who is fourteen years old. He has been fostering his son for nearly two years now and hopes to adopt him over the next few months.

Unfortunately, though, his foster son had a very tumultuous childhood. So, his foster son has many behavioral and mental health issues– including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), abandonment issues, and anger management issues– that they are currently working on with the help of therapists.

One of his foster son’s main issues, though, ties back to anger management. Apparently, whenever his foster son becomes irritated or agitated by something, he will become explosive and lash out at those around him.

“My foster son is working on it, and it’s much better. But, it still happens,” he noted.

So, whenever his foster son lashes out, he implements a system that has been working in his household.

First, he tells his foster son to leave the room for a few minutes in order to calm down and collect himself. Then, once his foster son comes back, they both sit down and talk through what happened.

“And I tell him what he did wrong or scold him or whatever needs to be done. It’s what works best,” he explained.

Recently, though, while he and his foster son were eating dinner at his parent’s house, his brother tried to give him some parenting advice, and he kind of lost it.

For context, his brother has had three children but is not involved in any of their lives. In fact, his brother does not even pay child support until his license gets suspended since that’s when the payments become completely unavoidable. Well, unless his brother wants to forfeit his license, of course.

