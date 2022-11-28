His Ex Just Sent Him An Email, And Now It’s Causing Him To Have Second Thoughts About His Girlfriend Of 8 Years

A 44-year-old guy has spent close to 8 years with his 45-year-old girlfriend named Jane. He and Jane do not have any children, and Jane is really devoted to her career.

When Jane isn’t working, she loves to make the most of her downtime. Jane is lovely, and he is in love with her.

“She’s smart, witty, empathic, pragmatic, and incredibly thoughtful,” he explained. “My entire family adores her. However…I’ve been in a dead bedroom for years.”

He and Jane have booked romantic getaways, hoping that would jump-start things for them in the physical department, but that has just never panned out.

He honestly feels like Jane is more like his roommate than his girlfriend at this point in his life, and although he adores her, there is nothing romantic going on between them, which breaks his heart.

Well, his 36-year-old ex-girlfriend just sent him an email, and it’s been a decade since he has spoken to her last.

“For context, we dated for 1.5 years, and we had the strongest physical and emotional connection ever,” he said.

“It was raw and passionate. Tender and sweet. But our timing was off. She was not in a position to commit long-term. We broke up after we realized that prolonging the relationship would only cause further heartbreak. And, boy, heartbreak it was.”

He spent the next year trying to get over her, but she always crossed his mind. He did go on to meet Jane, and he felt that he was able to move on from his ex successfully.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.