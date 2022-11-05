His Girlfriend Is Demanding That He Fork Over Access To All Of His Bank Accounts, But He Said It’s Not Going To Happen, And She’s Going To Have To Sign A Prenup When The Time Comes

A 26-year-old guy has been dating his 24-year-old girlfriend for the last 6 years, and they are on track to get married sometime soon, though their plans had been shoved to the back burner because of the pandemic.

Not only was it not possible for them to hold a wedding with COVID going on, but they also had no ability to pay for wedding rings or a wedding.

The entire time that he has been with his girlfriend, they have lived pretty hand to mouth. His career was so new that he could only get entry-level positions that didn’t pay great at all, while his girlfriend is only getting a tiny stipend from her college.

“I ended up being laid off two months ago, so she has been supporting me by paying for food/necessities with her small stipend while my best friend has been paying my share of the rent and the entirety of our other bills,” he explained.

“Because of them, I was able to focus on finding a great job where I’m now making 6 figures. My best friend was elated, but GF, on the other hand, didn’t believe this was real. This changed as soon as she saw me filling out my employment forms.”

“Once she understood this was real, she began talking about all the different things she wants to blow my money on. Luxury handbags, jewelry, clothes, new phone, etc. I’m now expected to pay her share of the rent from now on.”

He didn’t let any of that bother him, and he just kept changing the topic of conversation every time she did bring this up.

Well, recently, his girlfriend has been discussing getting married again, as now they can afford it, and it also makes sense for tax purposes.

Although this was meant to be a private conversation just between them, all of their friends are currently involved in their relationship drama.

