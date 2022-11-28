His Neighbor Passed Away And Left Her Home To Him In A Will, And Now Her Family Is Furious He Sold The Home To The Highest Bidder

A 24-year-old guy grew up next to a very kind, elderly woman. Her husband had passed away years ago, and so she lived in her home all by herself.

When he turned 11-years-old, his neighbor asked if he could walk her dog for $50 a week since she could not do it anymore.

He said yes, and then his neighbor asked him to do more for her, and she paid him in cash. He did things like handyman repairs, purchasing groceries for her, and mowing her lawn.

“She paid me good money, and she was a kind person,” he explained. “Eventually, I realized how lonely she was, so I would often go to her house and spend time with her since her actual family lived far away.”

“Towards the end of high school, she started losing it. Her memory got worse and she’d forget things. I felt bad accepting money and started making up excuses and would lie to get out of her paying me.”

“I think she realized I was avoiding her payments and felt bad. At the end of my senior year, she wrote me a check for my college tuition. Keep in mind my tuition was close to 25k a year, and she paid for a full year.”

He declined her generous gift, but she would not take no for an answer. He ended up going away to college, and then his neighbor got a caregiver to come in and help her out.

He knew that she no longer needed him to be there for her, but he did his best to come home and visit her.

Sadly, she passed away a couple of months ago, and he was surprised to find out that his neighbor had included him in her will.

