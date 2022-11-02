His Wife Went To A Work Conference, Wound Up Sleeping In Her Male Coworker’s Hotel Room, And Then Lied To Him About The Whole Thing

A 35-year-old guy is currently married to his 35-year-old wife named Ann, and they have been together for a decade. Not too long ago, Ann left to go to a work conference in a different city.

Ann booked herself a hotel room for her stay, and she also was going to the conference with her 34-year-old male coworker named Doug, who was not staying in her hotel, but he was staying just a few miles down the road from her.

Now, it’s worth mentioning here that Ann and Doug are very good friends, as they have been working with one another for about 2 years.

He and Ann have gone to hang out with Doug and Doug’s wife at their house before, too, so they definitely spend time together outside of work hours.

The night before the conference began, Doug and Ann were spending time together in the bar of Doug’s hotel.

He assumes that nothing between Doug and Ann at the bar turned out to go in a direction that crossed lines.

As the evening wore on, he stopped hearing from Ann entirely, so he figured that she had to have gone to sleep.

When he stopped to see what the location on her phone was, though, her phone alerted him to the fact that Ann had not left Doug’s hotel at all.

He kept checking on her location for the remainder of the evening and into the hours of the morning.

