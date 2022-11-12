She Beat Cancer Once, And She Has Been Diagnosed With It For A Second Time On The Same Week That She Got Engaged

For most survivors who have been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, the possibility of recurrence is highly likely.

A woman named Kelly beat stage three breast cancer a few years ago, but this past September, she received the news that her cancer has returned. And this time, it has spread to various areas of her body, including her brain, lungs, liver, and the lymph nodes in her chest. It is now stage four cancer.

The worst part is that she heard the news during the week she got engaged. So now, instead of thinking about flower arrangements and cake tastings, the couple has to focus on future hospital visits and chemotherapy.

On her Instagram, Kelly posted a picture of herself after finding out that her cancer had come back. In the caption, she wrote about the tragic turn of events.

“I was in pure shock. I always knew this was a real possibility for me, especially with my original diagnosis being stage 3. But actually realizing I’ve hit stage 4 (there is no stage 5)…nothing can truly prepare you,” stated Kelly.

She explained that the first time she was diagnosed, there was no doubt in her mind she was going to crush cancer. However, this time was different.

The night they received the devastating news, Kelly and her fiancé Keith could not stop crying and imagining their future together disappear before their eyes.

Nevertheless, Kelly is determined to fight her hardest, and she hopes that by documenting her journey, she can spread awareness about the importance of early detection.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kelly

