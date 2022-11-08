She Told Her Entitled Stepdaughter That She’s Lucky She Treats Her The Same As Her Biological Children, And Her Husband Doesn’t Like That She Confronted Her

A 44-year-old woman has 2 biological children with her husband; a 3-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old boy.

Her husband had an 18-year-old daughter named Emily from a previous relationship, and she considers Emily to be her “bonus daughter.”

6 months ago, Emily moved into their house after her own mom kicked her out of that house. Emily and her mom don’t get along at all, and Emily’s mom accused her of being too much of a problem.

As soon as Emily moved in with all of them, she spent a lot of money helping Emily out. She paid for Emily’s shoes for work, she bought Emily new comforter sets for her bed, she bought Emily products for her hair, and she bought Emily underwear and clothing too.

She and her husband let Emily know that she was welcome to stay with them at their house for as long as Emily wanted to, but right after Emily started living there, she became nothing but an issue for her and her kids too.

“My children and I are used to a regimen of waking up, spending time with my husband, him dropping them off to daycare, and he goes off to work, and when he gets home, I cook, clean, and we spend the rest of our night with the kids,” she explained.

“My stepdaughter has become a burden, she has become entitled, and whenever she needs anything financially, she will ask either myself or my husband. When I bought her work uniform, she kept the job for 3 weeks and then quit because she “didn’t like her co-workers.”

“She has taken most of my savings, taken the time from my children to my husband, and used that time for herself and had been extremely unappreciative of what I’ve done for her. I told her she needed to figure out a living plan because she is 18 and a legal adult and that she needs to start adulting.”

Emily claimed to be enrolled in college online, but she shot back, saying she needed to do more in a day, and she felt that she was being lazy.

