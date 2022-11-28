She Took Her 10-Year-OId Stepdaughter Shopping For Bras, And Now Her Stepdaughter’s Mom Is Upset She Took A Milestone Away From Her

4 years ago, a 30-year-old woman got married to her 36-year-old husband named Dan. Although she and Dan do not have any children together, Dan and his ex-wife have a 10-year-old daughter named Emma.

Dan shares custody of Emma with his ex-wife, Eve, and Emma ends up spending an equal amount of time with both of her parents.

Dan and his daughter Emma get along really well, and on top of that, she has a wonderful relationship with Emma too. She thinks Emma is a lovely girl, and she really does adore her.

Unfortunately, Dan and his ex-wife Eve do not get along alright at all, and Eve pretty much hates her.

She can get where Eve is coming from, as Dan has admitted that he never was a good husband to Eve while they were married.

So, anyway, the biggest issue between her, Dan, Eve, and Emma right now all boils down to a conversation that Emma didn’t want to have with anyone.

Dan could sense Emma was acting off one day, but Emma refused to let Dan know what was bothering her.

She decided to step in and see if she could get Emma to spill the beans to her, and Emma did.

“…She told me that over the holiday, her cousins had made jokes about her chest/body and told her that she needs to wear a bra,” she explained.

