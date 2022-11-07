Since She Let Her Roommate Know That She Can’t Use Her Couch And Other Things, Everything Has Been Awkward Between Them

A 23-year-old girl has a female roommate who is the same age as her, and they have been living with one another for several months now.

Before she had this particular roommate living with her, she did have another girl living with her, but then that first roommate she had ended up moving out when their lease was up.

She renewed the lease and then found her new roommate. So, she’s been living in this particular apartment for an entire year longer than her current roommate has.

“It’s a one-bedroom apartment, and since I was there first, I have the bedroom, and she is in the living room with a privacy screen separating the living room and her “bedroom,” she explained.

“When she first moved in, I had all the living room furniture already, so she didn’t have to bring any. Just kitchen stuff and her personal stuff.”

“Living with her has been ok she has friends over some weekends, and they are not the kind of people I would associate with.”

Her roommate’s friends have never done things to her, in particular, to leave her feeling this way about them, but she just believes they have a vibe she’s not into.

She has no interest in being friends with her roommate’s friends, and she also just thinks they’re gross and not trustworthy.

Mostly, her roommate’s friends come to their apartment for just one hour before leaving to go out, so she really has not been forced to spend that much time around them at all.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.