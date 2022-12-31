Brownie Truffle Balls Are One Of Her Favorite Recipes To Serve At A Party

As we count down to New Year’s Eve, the question of what to take to the party is probably weighing heavily on your mind right now.

Well, your dilemma will be solved, and your mind will be blown once you try these brownie truffle balls.

Take dessert up a notch by transforming a simple batch of brownies into fancy balls of chocolate. And somehow, they just taste better than your average brownies.

Cindy (@cindylamlorimer) has a recipe for brownie truffle balls that you can find right on TikTok. So let’s get into the recipe. You’ll be thanking us from the bottom of your tummy.

To start, you’ll need to make a batch of brownies. You can totally make homemade brownies, but another option is to use your favorite boxed brownie mix to save time.

There’s no judgment here! Cindy uses the Ghirardelli brand in her video.

In a large bowl, add some avocado oil, water, and one egg. Dump the brownie mix in last and stir until the batter reaches a smooth consistency.

Then, spray a baking pan with cooking spray and pour the brownie batter in, making sure to spread it around evenly.

Bake it in the oven according to the instructions on the packaging.

Once the brownies are done baking, scoop out a tablespoon of brownie and roll it into a ball. Now, you’re going to coat the ball in whatever you think seems the tastiest. Cindy has several options with which to cover her truffle balls.

