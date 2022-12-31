Check Out This Recipe For New Year’s Eve Brownies If You Want To Add An Eye-Catching Treat To Your Dessert Lineup Tonight

New Year’s is all about the drinks and fancy apps to snack on throughout the night. But there’s another aspect to the food scene that is just as important. And it’s one word: desserts!

What better way to welcome the new year than with an assortment of sweet and delicious treats? More specifically…brownies!

It is a rich, decadent dessert that is utterly irresistible. Furthermore, it’s a finger food, which is best for a New Year’s Eve party.

Taryn (@lifeandsprinkles) on TikTok has a recipe for some loaded brownies made in New Year’s style.

If you want to bring the most popular goodie to the party, read on to find out how to make these chocolatey brownies.

Ingredients:

-A box of Ghirardelli brownie mix

-A half cup of crispy dragees from Sprinkle Pop

-Sixteen dark chocolate Oreos

-Four Nestlé Crunch bars

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.