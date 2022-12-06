He Booked A Trip For His Girlfriend’s Birthday, And Now She Expects Him To Sleep In The Very Same Bed As Her And Her 6-Year-Old When They’re Away

A 27-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and she’s a single mom. To his girlfriend, her 6-year-old son is the most important thing in her life, and she’s been looking forward to him developing a closer relationship with her son.

Unfortunately, things didn’t start out that great with his girlfriend’s son at all, and he admits that he didn’t like the little boy when he first met him.

Instead of seeing the lovely child his girlfriend knew and loved, he saw nothing but the worst side of this little boy.

“Even though I never expressed this to her, she could notice, but I never in any way mistreated her son or expressed my feelings and thoughts in any way,” he explained.

“So, after a couple of months, I’ve done my best to enhance our relationship, and I’ve been trying to connect with her son more often, and it has actually worked. I feel more connected to the little rascal.”

And as this was going on, his girlfriend mentioned to him that she would like to go on a trip when her birthday arrived.

He decided he would book a nice trip for his girlfriend to celebrate as she wanted, and he found a villa located right on a gorgeous lake,

He intended to book 2 separate rooms for them; one for him and her and one for her son.

“My GF suddenly asks if the bed is big enough for the 3 of us, and that really caught me off guard,” he said.

